5 Must-Have Accessories for Your New MacBook Pro

The new MacBook Pro exclusively uses Thunderbolt 3 ports, which are also USB Type-C, and ditches the SD card slot entirely. So you'll need a bunch of new accessories to re-create your setup. It sucks, but in a year or so, you'll need new accessories for any laptop.

While you can get by for a while with a USB Type-C to Type-A adapter, it's time to rip off the Band-Aid with a new set of peripherals for your MacBook Pro.

When you're at your desk, this dock by Plugable will restore a whole bunch of the ports you miss. It outputs at 4K on a single monitor (with others at 2560 x 1440 and 1080p), and you'll be able to connect by HDMI and DVI. You'll also get four USB Type-A ports and an Ethernet jack for your legacy peripherals and wired internet connection. It also charges your laptop, so you won't have to worry about the new MacBook chargers that don't come with extender cables.

LG Ultrafine 4K Display

If you're a professional in the market for a new monitor, you might as well get one with a 4K display. The 21.5-inch LG Ultrafine 4K display runs off a single USB Type-C port on your Mac. The monitor also charges your Mac and has three Thunderbolt 3 ports in the back for more peripherals.

LaCie 1TB P'9227 Porsche Design USB-C Mobile Hard Drive

Besides looking incredibly sleek, the LaCie Porsche Design USB-C hard drive will transfer data to and from your MacBook Pro at speeds of up to 5Gbps. And with options of up to 4TB, you'll have plenty of room for movies, music and large art projects.

USB-C to Lightning Cable

If you're all in on Apple, a USB-C to Lightning cable is a must. How else are you going to sync your iPhone with your Mac? iCloud? Ha. That's funny.

Satechi Aluminum Type C Micro/SD Card Reader

Until cameras get wireless technology that works (or USB-C ports), SD card readers are still necessary. Satechi's $15 option is cheap and accepts both SD and microSD cards, as long as you're willing to give up one of your ports.

