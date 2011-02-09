Trending

HP Announces Really Small Veer webOS Phone, Pre 3 with 1.4-GHz Processor

By News 

HP has just unveiled one of the smallest smart phones yet in the Veer. This slim slider device features a tiny 2.6-inch display and will be available in early spring. So far we know it has 800-MHz Snapdragon processor, 8GB of storage, and HSPA+ data capability. More details to come.

But the bigger news, literally, is the Pre 3. It features a 3.6-inch display (800 x 480 pixels) and a blazing 1.4-GHz Snapdragon processor. It will be available in the summer. The phone will support HSPA+ and EV-DO Rev A with world roaming. HP says this slider has the biggest keyboard yet for a webOS phone. You'll also get a front-facing camera for video chat and a 5-MP camera with HD video recording.

HP is playing up the Exhibition feature, which displays helpful info when the phone is docked. Pictures after the break.

