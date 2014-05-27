LG G3 vs. Galaxy S5 vs. HTC One M8: How It Compares

LG wants you to believe the new G3 is all about simplicity, but there are still serious specs under the hood. Coming to all four major U.S. carriers this summer, the G3 is the world's first smartphone to pack a 5.5-inch, quad HD display. That feature alone will cause some shoppers to look LG's way.

The G3 also packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor, 3GB of RAM and a 13-megapixel camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Laser Auto Focus. Add in a flatter, less cluttered software overhaul, and it looks like the G3 could be every bit the world beater LG wants it to be. But how does the G3 stack up against the likes of the Samsung's Galaxy S5 and HTC's One M8? We break down each handset's specs to give you the full scoop.

LG G3 Samsung Galaxy S5 HTC One M8 Display 5.5-inch, 2560 x 1440 QHD 5.1-inch, 1920 x 1080 Super AMOLED 5-inch, 1920 x 1080 Super LCD 3 Processor Quad-core Snapdragon 801 CPU Quad-core Snapdragon 801 CPU Quad-core Snapdragon 801 CPU RAM 3GB 2GB 2GB Storage 32GB (expandable to 128GB) 32GB (expandable to 64GB) 32GB (expandable to 128GB) Connectivity 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.0 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.0 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.0 Operating System Android 4.4.2 KitKat Android 4.4.2 KitKat Android 4.4.2 KitKat Camera 13-MP rear with Laser Auto Focus 2.1MP front 16-MP rear 2.1-MP front Ultrapixel rear Duo Camera 5-MP front Size 5.8 x 2.9 x 0.36 5.3 x 2.9 x 0.25 inches 5.8 x 2.8 x 0.37 inches Weight 5.3 ounces 5.1 ounces 5.6 ounces Battery 3,000 mAh (removable) 2,800 mAh (removable) 2,600 mAh (non-removable)

The LG G3's killer feature is its 5.5-inch, 2560 x 1440 QHD display. The first ever such smartphone screen, the G3's display blows away the Galaxy S5 and HTC One M8's 1080p panels in terms of overall pixel density. We're talking 538 pixels per inch versus 431 PPI and 440 PPI, respectively. That doesn't guarantee that the G3's panel will be brighter than the S5's, which also offers the richest colors around, but LG's handset definitely stands out in this category.

Outside of its display, LG is also playing up the G3's 13-megapixel rear camera. Like the LG G2's camera, this one gets optical image stabilization, but LG has also added an Auto Focus Laser that quickly measures the depth of a scene to reduce the amount of time it takes to focus on an object. That means you'll be able to tap the G3's screen to both focus on your subject and capture your photo at the same time.

Like HTC, which equipped the One M8 with a 5-megapixel front camera, LG is fully embracing selfies with the G3. In addition to a larger image sensor and aperture, the G3's 2.1-megapixel front camera incorporates gesture recognition. Users can now clench their hands into a fist in front of the lens to start the camera's automatic countdown function.

In terms of performance specs, the LG G3 looks to have a slight edge on the Galaxy S5 and One M8. Though the three handsets each pack quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processors, the G3 comes with 3GB of RAM, while the S5 and One M8 have just 2GB each. That could translate into higher benchmark numbers, not to mention snappy everyday performance for the LG.

From a design standpoint, the G3 falls somewhere between the S5 and One M8. Like the S5, the G3's chassis is constructed of plastic. However, the back panel is coated in metal, which lends it a more premium feel than the all-plastic S5. The One M8's all-aluminum body is still the one to beat.

Measuring 5.8 x 2.9 x 0.36 inches and weighing 5.3 ounces, the G3 is lighter and only slightly wider than the HTC One's 5.6-ounce 5.8 x 2.8 x 0.37-inch chassis. That's impressive when you consider the One M8 sports a smaller 5-inch screen, compared to 5.5 inches for the G3. The Galaxy S5 is just as wide at 5.3 x 2.9 x 0.25 inches, but it's shorter and a lighter 5.1 ounces.

Overall, the LG G3 looks like an impressive handset that should challenge the Galaxy S5 and HTC One M8 for the title of best Android smartphone. But we're going to hold off on making any final decisions until we can complete our full review. Stay tuned.