Lenovo Unveils IdeaTab S2: Light Weight 10-inch Slate Runs Android 4.0

When Lenovo launched its first consumer tablet, the IdeaPad Tablet K1, last summer we were impressed with the device's attractive design and unique UI enchancements, but a little disappointed in its thick frame and relatively heavy 1.6-pound weight. It looks like Lenovo has taken these concerns to heart, because tonight the company announced the IdeaTab S2, a svelte successor to the K1 which weighs just 1.27 pounds and measures a mere .34 inches thick. It's also the first Lenovo tablet to come with Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich out of the box.

Powered by a 1.5-GHz dual-core Qualcomm 8x60A/8960 CPU, the IdeaTab S2 promises more than enough performance for demanding Android games or playing full HD video. The speedy CPU and thin chassis should not impede battery life as Lenovo claims the tablet will last up to 10 hours on a charge. Other key features include an 5-MP rear camera, 1.3-MP front camera, micro HDMI out, and a micro SD card slot.

Inside, the IdeaTab S2 has 1GB of RAM and either 16, 32, or 64GB of Flash memory. The tablet comes with 802.11n Wi-Fi connectivity, but some units will also support 3G.

The IdeaTab's 10.1-inch IPS screen does not appear to offer any huge improvements over the previous generation as it still offers a standard 1280 x 800 resolution at a time when some manufacturers are starting to roll out slates with higher pixel densities. However, the optional keyboard dock (pictured above) promises a superior typing experience and an additional 10 hours of battery life.

There's no word yet on pricing or availability, but we expect to get a closer look at the IdeaTab S2 this week at CES.