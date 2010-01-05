Lenovo Announces IdeaPad S10-3 Netbook and IdeaPad S10-3t Netvertible

As netbooks continue to evolve, they're adopting new features that make them more than ordinary PC companions. The Lenovo IdeaPad S10-3, the world's first convertible netbook with a capacitive multitouch screen, is a prime example of this evolution. The $499 swivel mini-notebook, which was announced today, contains some impressive specs and software.

A 1.66-GHz Intel Atom N450 processor

Windows 7 Home Basic, Home Premium, Home Starter

10.1-inch, 16:9 backlit display

Intel GMA 3150 GPU

2GB of RAM

320GB (5,400-rpm) HDD

802.1a/b/g/n Wi-Fi

Two USB, VGA, 6-in-1 memory card reader

1.3-MP webcam

Stereo speakers with Dolby Headphone surround sound

Also included is an array of features including Active Protection System (hard drive shock resistance), DirectShare (for syncing files with another notebook without connecting to the Internet), Lenovo Maplife (Wi-Fi location-based mapping), Lenovo NaturalTouch (a suite of touch-enabled multimedia apps), and Quick Start 2.0 (instant-on).

In addition, a$329 non-convertible version of the system, the Lenovo IdeaPad S10-3, has also been announced. It shares the majority of the specs found on the S10-3t except that it includes a chiclet keyboard with rounded keys, three USB 2.0 ports, a 5-in-1 memory card reader, and a choice of 0.3-MP or 1.3-MP webcams.

Both systems will be available for purchase this month.