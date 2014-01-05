LaCie Serves up the Sphere, a Hard Drive Hand-Plated in Silver

Continuing its tradition of releasing a high-end, collectible external hard drive, LaCie released the Sphere, a circular drive hand-coated in silver by Christofle that's a stunner to behold. The 1TB Sphere, which will be released in limited numbers starting at the end of January, will cost $490.

The Sphere is without a doubt the most elegant external hard drive we've ever laid eyes on. Slightly larger than a softball and coated in a highly reflective silver, the Sphere is a dramatic departure from LaCie's previous collectible drive, the Blade Runner, which had rectangular with rough metal fins running its length.

Spec-wise, the Sphere is nothing spectacular: a 1TB, 7,200-rpm hard drive, with a USB 3.0 connection at the bottom. But let's face it, this isn't a hard drive you buy for performance. Each Sphere, which is made of steel, is hand-plated in silver in Normandy, France by Christofle, a company known for its jewelry and silverware. The only drawback to this highly polished design is that the Sphere is a fingerprint magnet. You'll want to keep a cloth handy.

The Sphere will cost $490, and will go on sale at the end of January.