Kanex Sydnee Powers Up 4 iDevices at Once

LAS VEGAS -- The latest product from Kanex is the Sydnee, a recharging solution for iOS devices. The charger lets you power up four gadgets at once via its USB ports, with 2.1A of power going to each port. Though the Sydnee can theoretically charge three iDevices at once, Kanex boasts at this year's CES that it can "comfortably" charge three iPads simultaneously.

For charging multiple devices at once, the Sydnee includes a cable management system. There's also a fast charging function with built-in surge protection. Kanex is offering the Sydnee in Onyx (black) and Snow (white) for $149, starting at the end of Q1 2012.