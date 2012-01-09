Joy Factory Unveils the e-Glove, Jazz Power Switch for Your Electronics, and More

Accessories maker Joy Factory is hitting CES with several new gadgets in tow. Some are device-specific, such as the Paladin rugged iPad 2 case, but most of them are compatible with all smartphones and tablets.

First up is the e-Glove, which lets users keep their fingers warm while using a smartphone, tablet, or eReader with a capacitive touchscreen. The acrylic-fiber e-Glove is currently available for $24.95, and it comes in gray or black and gray.

Perhaps Joy Factory's most unique new product is the Jazz App Enabled Power Switch, which lets you turn off lights and other household electronics via an app for Android or iOS devices. Thanks to Jazz Receivers, users can remotely power off devices at home, and the app has a "command center" for managing the status of different home or office electronics. The Jazz Command Center and Appliance Module starting kit ($150) will go on sale in Q2 2012.

Also brand-new is a line of MagConnect Mounting Solutions for the iPad 2, which start at $89.95. As the name suggests, the product line lets you secure your tablet in an upright and locked position. Options range from an auto headrest and a C-clamp to a tripod-compatible version. They're expected to go on sale in the next few months.

The Paladin Waterproof & Rugged Case uses waterproof technology to protect the iPad 2. It's tested to meet the IPX 7 spec for repelling up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes. (With the case on the iPad 2, the camera button is still accessible, meaning underwater pics are a possibility--if you observe caution.) The Paladin also military-grade standards for shock-proofing. The case goes for $100 and will launch in Q1.

Last on the Joy Factory list is the Zip Mini Touch-n-Go Multi-Charging Station, a smaller version of the company's Zip station for powering up multiple devices at once. The Zip Mini's magnetic charging receivers work with most cameras, smartphones, and eReaders. A starter kit, including one microUSB and one Apple 30-pin connector, will sell for $49.95. No word yet on when it will hit the market.