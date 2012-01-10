Iogear Multi-Touch Pad is A Mouse and Touchpad in One

LAS VEGAS -- Iogear's new Multi-Touch Pad is a straightforward peripheral that nonetheless looks pretty promising at this year's CES. Running a 2.4-GHz processor under the hood, this wireless mouse includes hotkeys for controlling settings such as volume and supports multitouch gestures. And with the touchpad area measuring almost 5 inches, you have plenty of room to double-tap, right-click, scroll and more.

The Multi-Touch Pad has a range of up to 33 feet from your PC. There's an inclued USB Nano Adapter to minimize interference, and it's built in for storage in the battery compartment. It's available now for an MSRP of $79.95.