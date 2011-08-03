Correction: Internet Explorer IQ Study Was a Fake

Last week, we reported on the results of a study which claimed that IE users have lower IQs than their Chrome and Firefox-using counterparts. Unfortunately, we didn't do enough due diligence to determine that the entire survey and the company behind it were both hoaxes.

We weren't the only ones in the industry who found the "IE users are dumber" meme too good a story to ignore, but that doesn't excuse the lack of fact-checking on our part. This is a lesson in humility and the importance of taking the time to get a story right that we will learn from.

The false study was released by a company calling itself ApTiquant. However, readers worldwide immediately called the study into question, initially because IQ tests are highly controversial measures of actual intelligence, but then later because ApTiquant itself started looking suspicious.

The company seems to have only been in existence for a month before the study was released, and its website borrows liberally from images originally found on the site of a legitimate research company in France. This has led many to believe ApTiquant doesn't really exist. Even if this data was actually gathered, several experts have also pointed out problems with the scientific methods employed and the way conclusions were drawn in the report. Cambridge statistician David Spiegelhalter told the BBC, "these figures are implausibly low – and an insult to IE users."

In short, don't believe anything this study claimed … even if the stereotype of backward IE users continues to proliferate.

Article provided by TechNewsDaily, a sister site to Laptopmag.