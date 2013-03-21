The $149 Unsubsidized Huawei Premia 4G Now Available for MetroPCS

If you don't want to be tied down with a two year contract, but still want fast 4G LTE speeds and Android for a reasonable price, the Huawei Premia 4G smartphone for MetroPCS could be for you. This device is less powerful than phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S III, but is much more affordable, costing $150 unsubsidized compared to the $499 S III.

The Huawei Premia 4G isn't the most powerful phone available for MetroPCS but its $149 price makes this device a competitive option. The Premia 4G has a 4-inch Gorilla Glass display and a 1.5 GHz dual-core processor with 1GB of RAM. There is also has a 5 megapixel rear facing camera with LED flash and is compatible with joyn, a MetroPCS app that allows for features such as video calling and voice over Wi-Fi.

MetroPCS plans start at $40 per month and offer unlimited talk, text and data. Unlike most major carriers, MetroPCS customers aren't locked into two-year contracts which offer phones at a subsidized price. If you want to save even more money on your device and don't mind compromising on processing power, the ZTE Avid 4G offers most of the same specs as the $149 Huawei Premia 4G, with a less- powerful 1.2 GHz processor, and costs $79.