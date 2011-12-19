HTC Violated Apple Patents, Faces U.S. Ban of Phones

HTC violated some of Apple's patents, and faces a ban on a number of its products, according to a ruling today by the U.S. International Trade Commission. The Taiwanese smartphone maker violated two of Apple's patents, but the ban on "infringing personal data and mobile communications devices and related software" won't go into effect until April 2012, giving HTC time to create workarounds.

After the ruling, HTC released this statement: "While disappointed that a finding of violation was still found on two claims of the ‘647 patent, we are well prepared for this decision, and our designers have created alternate solutions for the ‘647 patent."

Today's ruling, first reported by Allthingsd, follows a preliminary ruling in June where the commission found HTC in violation of two of the 10 patents Apple claimed were being infringed. Apple first filed its claim in April, 2010.