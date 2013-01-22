HTC Sense Skin for Android Gets a Face-Lift In Leaked Sense 5.0 Pics

If you feel that HTC's Sense interface suffers from too much clutter, these leaked screenshots of the the upcoming Sense 5.0 UI will likely tickle your inner Jonathan Ive. The latest skin for HTC phones looks set to smooth out the wrinkles on HTC's skin for Android phones.

According to an XDA developer, the images above come from a port of the Sense 5 skin, which will be featured on HTC's upcoming Android devices. The new user interface appears much cleaner than previous iterations of Sense, replacing the large and colorful weather and time widgets on the lock screen with more refined icons and ditching the 3D ring pull altogether. The icons on the home screen feature a similarly minimalist aesthetic.

Further screenshots of Sense 5.0 can be found on the XDA forums.