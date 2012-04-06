HTC One V Gets Unboxed: Ice Cream Sandwich on a Lower-End Display

The HTC One X and One S may be hogging the spotlight, but there's a third member of the HTC One series of smartphones. The HTC One V is the line's budget model, and Taiwan-based Netbooknews got its hands on a model on sale for about $325.

It runs Android Ice Cream Sandwich with a 1-GHz single-core processor, and it sports a lower-res 3.7-inch display than its One X and One S siblings (800 x 480 vs. 1280 x 720 for the One X and 960 x 540 for the One S). There's 512MB of RAM along with 4GB of built-in storage, and ports include microUSB and a microSD card slot. Unsurprisingly, there's only one camera here: a 5-megapixel shooter with LED flash and autofocus. Head over to Netbooknews for the unboxing video.

via Netbooknews