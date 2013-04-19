HTC One Available Online for T-Mobile, Stores for Sprint, AT&T

Although the HTC One is available today from T-Mobile, AT&T and Sprint, T-Mobile customers will need to place their orders online rather than walking into a retail location. The company has announced that the highly anticipated smartphone is available today on its website but won't be seen in retail stores until April 24th. The HTC One is HTC's flagship phone, packed with unique features including an Ultrapixel camera and a TV remote control.

This new smartphone is available through T-Mobile's new no-contract plans, which separates the cost of the phone from the service. The HTC One will cost $99.99 down with monthly payments of $20 per month for 24 months for qualified customers, bringing the phone's total cost to $579.99. The phone will run over T-Mobile's nascent 4G LTE network, which is only available in a handful of cities so far.

When we reviewed the HTC One, we were impressed with its gorgeous design, low-light camera and innovative home screen. However, Samsung's highly-anticipated Galaxy S4 will launch on T-Mobile next week, and give subscribers another compelling option.