HP's Small Business ProBook b- and s-series Get a Refresh

While not a huge change from last year, HP has refreshed its lineup of small-business-focused ProBooks with a slightly modified design, and new processors from Intel and AMD.

The b-series ProBooks will have a bead-blasted aluminum chassis with a tungsten-colored finish, and a choice of integrated Intel or AMD discrete graphics. The more consumer-focused S-series ProBooks will also have an aluminum casing, but have a brushed-metal finish. Also included is SRS Premium Sound software, ArcSoft Total Media Suite, and an HDMI port.

Standard security features on both the b- and s series include HP 3D DriveGuard, which protects the hard drive against drops, vPro technology, HP ProtectTools, TPM 1.2, HP Spare Key. Consumers will also be able to add a fingerprint sensor, Smart Card Reader, and Computrace anti-theft software. Also, both will have ports on the bottom to fit into optional docking stations.

The HP ProBook 6470b and 6570b start at $769, the HP ProBook 6475b starts at $669, and the HP ProBook s-series starts at $589. All are expected to be available on June 4.

4440s 4540s 4545s 4740s Screen size 14-inch (1366 x 768) 15.6-inch (1366 x 768) 15.6-inch (1366 x 768) 17.3-inch (1600 x 900) Processor Third-Gen Intel Core Third-Gen Intel Core 2.8-GHz AMD Quad-Core A8-4500M;3.2-GHz AMD Dual-Core A6-4400M Third-Gen Intel Core RAM/Expandable to Up to 8GB DDR3 Up to 8GB DDR3 Up to 8GB DDR3 Up to 8GB DDR3 Hard Drive 5,400 rpm: 320/500/640GB;7,200 rpm: 320/500/750GB 5,400 rpm: 320/500/640GB;7,200 rpm: 320/500/750GB 5,400 rpm: 320/500/640GB;7,200 rpm: 320/500/750GB 5,400 rpm: 320/500/640GB;7,200 rpm: 320/500/750GB Graphics Intel (integrated);AMD Radeon HD 7650M (discrete) Intel (integrated);AMD Radeon HD 7650M (discrete) AMD Radeon HD 7640G;AMD RAdeon HD 7520G;AMD Radeon HD 7650M (discrete) Intel (integrated);AMD Radeon HD 7650M (discrete) Optical Drive DVD +/- SuperMulti DVD +/- SuperMulti DVD +/- SuperMulti DVD +/- SuperMulti Ports Two USB 3.0, two USB 2.0, VGA, HDMI, Ethernet Two USB 3.0, two USB 2.0, VGA, HDMI, Ethernet Two USB 3.0, two USB 2.0, VGA, HDMI, Ethernet Two USB 3.0, two USB 2.0, VGA, HDMI, Ethernet Size 13.4 x 9.3 x 1.1 inches 14.8 x 10.1 x 1.1 inches 14.8 x 10.1 x 1.1 inches 16.3 x 11 x 1.2 inches Weight 4.84 pounds 5.45 pounds 5.45 pounds 6.72 pounds