HP’s New Elite x2 Has an Insanely Bright 1000-Nit Display

HP is once again revamping its 2-in-1 commercial lineup, delivering a brand new Elite x2, EliteBook x360 1030 and EliteBook x360 1040. But by far the most notable among them is the Elite x2 G4, as it’ll boast an insane 1000-nit display in its 13-inch form factor, which will be a welcome addition to the company's stable of business laptops.

The Elite x2 G4 will launch sometime in August and start at $1,499, while the EliteBook x360 1030 G4 and EliteBook x360 1040 G6 are slated for a July release, starting at $1,449 and $1,499, respectively.

HP Elite x2 / EliteBook x360 1030 / EliteBook x360 1040 Price and specs

Elite x2 G4 EliteBook x360 1030 G4 EliteBook x360 1040 G6 Starting Price (Availability) $1,499 (August) $1,449 (July) $1,499 (July) Display 12.3-inch: 1920 x 1280 13-inch: 1920 x 1280 or 3000 x 2000 13.3-inch: 1920 x 1080 or 3840 x 2160 14-inch: 1920 x 1080 or 3840 x 2160 CPU Up to Intel Core i7-8665U RAM Up to 16GB Up to 32GB Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Storage Up to 2TB SSD Ports Two Thunderbolt 3, one USB Type-C, headphone jack, nano SIM Two Thunderbolt 3, one USB Type-C, headphone jack, nano SIM, HDMI 1.4 Size 11.39 x 8.51 x 0.35inches (11.39 x 8.74 x 0.56inches with keyboard) 12.04 x 8.07 x 0.62 inches 12.65 x 8.46 x 0.67 inches Weight 1.83 pounds (2.64 pounds with keyboard) 2.78 pounds 2.98 pounds

Surprisingly, the specs are mostly identical across the Elite x2, x360 1030 and x360 1040. You can configure each of them with up to an Intel Core i7-8665U processor with an Intel UHD 620 GPU and a 2TB SSD. The only difference is that the Elite x2 and x360 1030 take up to 16GB of RAM while the x360 1040 can get 32GB.

Design

As you might expect, the EliteBooks look like -- well, EliteBooks. The x360 1030 and x360 1040 sport a standard silver finish in a compact premium aluminum 2-in-1 design. While the Elite x2 has a similar design in tablet form, it also has an optional Folio Keyboard that lathers it in leather similar to the Spectre Folio, hence the name. I got some hands-on time with the Elite x2 and it felt pretty light (2.64 pounds), and it was also thin even with the keyboard (11.39 x 8.74 x 0.56 inches).

The Elite x2, x360 1030 and x360 1040 all feature two Thunderbolt 3 ports, one USB Type-C port, a headphone jack and a nano SIM slot. The x360 1030 and x360 1040 exclusively feature an HDMI 1.4, but none of the new Elite-Series 2-in-1s have a USB Type-A port, which is disappointing.

Display

The Elite x2 that I saw wasn’t sporting the 1000-nit panel, but it looked bright and colorful in its own right. There will actually be three configurations of the Elite x2’s display, and one of them will see it shrunk down to 12.3 inches (1920 x 1280), while the other two are 13 inches that come in either 1920 x 1080 (1000-nit Sure View) or 3000 x 2000. If you’re going for the 13-inch model, then you’ll have to decide between brighter or sharper screen.

The x360 1030 (13.3-inch) and x360 1040 (14-inch) have more display configurations, but it’s just different combinations of qualities like being 1920 x 1080, 3840 x 2160, glossy, matte or Sure View.

Keyboard and stylus

Typing on the Elite x2’s keyboard felt relatively comfortable, but I was getting somewhat frustrated with the touchpad because of how short it is. From what I can by the photos of the Elite x2, the touchpad is actually bigger on the Collaboration Keyboard versus the Spectre Folio Keyboard that I tested.

We’ll also see HP’s latest Rechargeable Active Pen G3 ($99) come optional with this line, which boasts the lowest starting pressure available in an active pen, requiring less than 5g of actuation force. In comparison, the Active Pen G1 required roughly 20g of force.

Each of these laptops will, of course, feature Bang & Olufsen speakers as well as 1080p webcams. The Elite x2, however, will sport an additional rear-facing 8MP camera.

Battery life

HP rated the battery life on all three machines, and the Elite x2 (10 hours), x360 1030 (19 hours) and x360 1040 (24 hours) all land in the double digits, which is excellent, if that proves to be accurate on our own battery test.

Outlook

I’m excited to get my hands on some of HP’s new toys, especially the Elite x2 and its wild 1000-nit panel. I’m also curious to see how the reduced actuation force of the HP Rechargeable Active Pen G3 affects shading. Stay tuned for the full review and benchmarks once these laptops come through our lab.