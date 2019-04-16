HP Updates 800-Series EliteBooks With Faster CPUs, AI Security

HP today updated its 800-series EliteBook business laptops with features found on the company's more expensive models.

Credit: HP

The clamshell EliteBook 830 G6, EliteBook 840 G6 and EliteBook 850 G6 will be available in May, while the convertible EliteBook x360 830 G6 will ship in June. HP has not yet announced pricing.

HP EliteBook x360 830 G6 HP EliteBook 830 G6 HP EliteBook 840 G6 HP EliteBook 850 G6 Starting Price TBD TBD TBD TBD Display 13.3-inch, 1080p (touch) Sure View or anti-glare 13.3-inch, 1080p (touch or non-touch) Sure View or anti-glare 14-inch, 1080p or 4K (touch or non-touch) 15.6-inch, 1080p or 4K (touch or non-touch) CPU Up to Intel Core i7-8665U RAM Up to 32GB Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 620/AMD Radeon RX 550 Storage Up to 512GB PCIe NVMe QLC M.2 SSD Ports 2 Thunderbolt 3, 2 USB 3.1, HDMI, headphone, SIM, Smartcard (optional) 2 USB 3.1 (Type-A), Thunderbolt 3, RJ-45 (Ethernet), HDMI, docking connector, headphone Size 12.1 x 8.5 x 0.7 inches 12.2 x 9.0 x 0.7 inches 12.8 x 9.2 x 0.7 inches 14.6 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches Weight 3 pounds 2.9 pounds 3.3 pounds 3.9 pounds

New to this year's models are updated processors offering faster performance, a variety of new display options, and improved connectivity.

Credit: HP

These thin and lightweight business laptops were specifically designed to accommodate new workplace trends, like remote work and hotdesking. To that end, the smallest in the lineup, the 13.3-inch EliteBook 830 G6, is just 0.7 inches thick and weighs only 2.9 pounds, making it portable enough to take on long business trips.

But don't let the sleek profile fool you, each of these notebooks passed 19 MIL-STD-810G tests, five more than their predecessors. That means the entire 800-series EliteBook lineup can withstand extreme environments along with drops and repeated shock.

The EliteBook 830 G6, EliteBook 840 G6, EliteBook 850 G6 and EliteBook x360 G830 G6 are equally protected from virtual dangers. Along with all the proprietary software we've seen before --- Sure Click, Sure Run and Sure Starts --- the new EliteBooks come with Sure Sense, HP's newest security product that uses artificial intelligence to flush out malware. HP says Sure Sense can detect and squash 99% of zero-day threats in real time.

Credit: HP

On the hardware front, the new EliteBook G6 laptops come with an embedded fingerprint sensor and a built-in webcam cover, which is now available even on touch screen models with glass bezels.

Along with improved security, these machines offer faster performance thanks to their new 8th Gen Intel Core CPUs. The top-end config for each model packs an Intel Core i7-8665U CPU with 32GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage. An optional Radeon RX 550 GPU is available on the 14-inch EliteBook 840 G6 and 15.6-inch EliteBook 850 G6, while the EliteBook 13.3-inch 830 G6 and EliteBook x360 830 G6 are limited to a UHD Graphics 620 GPU.

HP will offer a variety of display options for this quartet. The EliteBook x360 830 will feature a 13.3-inch 1080p touch screen with an anti-glare, glossy or Sure View (privacy filter) coating. The 13.3-inch EliteBook 830 G6 has similar options, except you can opt for a non-touch display but there are no glossy versions. The 14-inch EliteBook 840 G6 and 15.6-inch EliteBook 850 G6 take things to the next level, with their optional 4K displays.

Wireless connectivity is typically an afterthought, but the new EliteBooks sport some noteworthy features, including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, gigabit-class 4G LTE and HP's Extended Range Wireless LAN technology. The additions should give these laptops a fast, stable internet connection along with reliable connectivity to other peripherals, like wireless headphones.

Battery life is rated at a maximum of 18 hours, but we'll have a better idea of real-world runtimes when we put review units through their paces.