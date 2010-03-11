HP EliteBook 2540p Reviewed: Speed and Strength Worth Paying For

HP strikes again with the EliteBook 2540p, a 12-inch ultraportable built for drops, spills, and getting work done fast. It’s practically ideal for well-heeled road warriors. (There are still some of you left, right?) In our full review, this ULV Core i7 notebook proved to be a speedster, and the six-cell battery lasts nearly 7 hours on a charge. We even got 45 frames per second on World of Warcraft. The built-in optical drive—a rarity on notebooks this small—is a plus, as is the bundled security and productivity software. If you can handle the price (not to mention a small hard drive), the 2540p is one of the best business-grade ultraportables you can buy. But be sure to read our full review to make sure this business system has everything you’re looking for.