How Would You Improve the Kindle Fire?

By News 

The Kindle Fire is feeling the heat. According to reviewers on Amazon and a report by The New York Times, there's a lot of things early owners don't like about this $199 tablet  Many of these issues we pointed out in our Kindle Fire review, including the lack of parental controls and the Silk browser's sluggishness.  Amazon says an over-the-air update is coming within the next two weeks to address some of these shortcomings.

Now it's your turn. Tell us what you don't like about the Kindle Fire and what you'd like to see changed in the comments below. Is all this criticism warranted or do you love your Fire so far? 

Mark Spoonauer

Responsible for the editorial vision for Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide, Mark Spoonauer has been Editor in Chief of LAPTOP since 2003 and has covered technology for nearly 15 years. Mark speaks at key tech industry events and makes regular media appearances on CNBC, Fox and CNN. Mark was previously reviews editor at Mobile Computing, and his work has appeared in Wired, Popular Science and Inc.