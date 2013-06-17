Trending

How to Remove Sender Images in Gmail for Android

By News 

In early June, Gmail for Android added a feature which automatically places senders' Google+ profile images next to their emails in your inbox. Unfortunately, this new feature is of limited utility because many (if not most) senders don't have Google+ profile images which forces the program to display the first letter of a sender's name instead. If you find  the sender images and their letter replacements a waste of space, Gmail provides an easy way to make them disappear.

To remove sender images form Gmail for Android:

1. Select Settings from the menu in your Gmail inbox.

3. Uncheck Sender image.

4. Hit the Back button. Your inbox will no longer have images next to the sender names.

Avram Piltch

The official Geeks Geek, as his weekly column is titled, Avram Piltch has guided the editorial and production of Laptopmag.com since 2007. With his technical knowledge and passion for testing, Avram programmed several of LAPTOP's real-world benchmarks, including the LAPTOP Battery Test. He holds a master’s degree in English from NYU.