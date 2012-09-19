How to Choose Alternate Routes with Maps for iOS 6

Need to get somewhere but don’t want to take a toll road? Apple’s Maps app allows you to select from one of three prospective routes to your location.

• Open Maps and tap directions to choose your route.

• Set your starting location to Current Location, enter your ending location and tap Done.

• Tap a route to show the estimated travel time, distance and whether you’ll be traveling on toll roads.

• Select the best route, tap Start in the top right corner of the screen, and off you go.

