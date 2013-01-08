Harman Brings Augmented Reality to Your Next Car

If you thought the infotainment systems available in today's autos represented the bleeding edge of in-car tech, you haven't seen anything yet. Here at CES, Harman is showing off a new augmented reality-based in-car infotainment system that combines two screens, a heads-up display and gesture-based controls to provide drivers with all the information they could possibly want while behind the wheel.

The system, which Harman says will also offer its own 4G LTE data connection, features a standard in-dash display, a digital instrument cluster situated behind the steering wheel and a high-resolution heads-up display to create a fully integrated multi-display system.

Harman claims that the system should be able to provide drivers with audible and visible warnings when a vehicle enters its blind spot via the heads-up display. The system should also be able to determine when you are leaving your lane and offer similar onscreen warnings. The heads-up display won't just be used for warnings, though, as Harman says the HUD will also be able to provide users with directions.

In addition to the heads-up display, Harman's system will feature hands-free controls, similar to the setup we saw as part of Mercedes Benz's DICE system last year, which will allow users to use hand gestures to silence phone calls or customize their display.

Unlike many of today's vehicles, Harman says its system will include its own 4G LTE connection, as well as a Wi-Fi router. We've seen similar offerings in Audi's AudiConnect and Mercedes Benz's mbrace 2 systems, although both of those relied on slower 3G data connections.

Stay tuned for our full hands-on with Harman's augmented reality concept live from CES.