Video Hands-on with Acer's Windows Convertible Tablet: It's Magnetic!

By News 

Now here's a fun twist on the convertible. We just went hands-on with Acer's upcoming Windows 7 tablet, which will be powered by an AMD Fusion processor and feature the same Ring interface that's on the company's upcoming dual-screen Iconia notebook. The device was just a mock-up, but we have to admit the design is pretty clever. When you lift the 10-inch slate out of the dock you can just place it on top of the base and it locks magnetically.

The keyboard on the dock uses a chiclet-style layout that's close to full size, and you get two small touch buttons and a pointing stick. Unfortunately, Acer's only promising a max of four hours of battery life. Expect the cost of this intriguing convertible to be under $600 and launch by the spring.

Mark Spoonauer

Responsible for the editorial vision for Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide, Mark Spoonauer has been Editor in Chief of LAPTOP since 2003 and has covered technology for nearly 15 years. Mark speaks at key tech industry events and makes regular media appearances on CNBC, Fox and CNN. Mark was previously reviews editor at Mobile Computing, and his work has appeared in Wired, Popular Science and Inc.