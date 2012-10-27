Google Postpones Nexus Launch Event Due to Threat of Hurricane Sandy

We were willing to brave a hurricane to go hands-on with Google's new Nexus phones and tablets. However, Google has wisely postponed the press event they had scheduled for Monday here in New York due to the threat of Hurricane Sandy, which is expected to hit the area as early as Sunday and peak on Monday, according to The Weather Channel. New York Governor Cuomo has declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the storm, which has already killed over 40 people in the Caribbean.

This afternoon we received a brief one-sentence email from Google saying only:

We are canceling our Monday morning event in New York due to Hurricane Sandy. We will let you know our plans as soon as we know more.

Stay safe and dry,

The Android Team

We will let you know as soon as we know when the rescheduled event will be held. Whenever and wherever it is, we plan to be there.