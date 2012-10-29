Google Nexus 10: 2560 x 1600 Screen Beats the iPad at $399

Hurricane Sandy prevented the physical launch of Android's iPad killer, but Google went ahead and announced its new flagship Nexus 10 anyway, pulling back the curtain on a slate that sports a better-than-Retina display for under $400. Made by Samsung, the 10-inch Nexus 10 rocks an incredible 2560 x 1600 resolution, delivering over 4 million pixels at a density of 300 pixels per inch.

That eye-popping picture is joined by a pair of front-facing speakers and a 9,000 mAh battery that supposedly delivers nine hours of video playback time, all of which serves to highlight the Nexus 10's biggest strength: the amazing display.

But what if you don't want Little Billy digging into your True Blood collection when he picks up your slate? Fear not; the Nexus 10 runs on the newly announced Android 4.2, which includes multi-user tablet-sharing mode.

The Nexus 10 should be more than just a pretty face, however. The Verge reports that the tablet is powered by Samsung's beefy new Exynos 5 dual-core processor, which contains two ARM Cortex-A15 cores and a quad-core ARM Mali-T604 GPU. The hardware's rounded out by 2GB of RAM, micro-USB and micro-HMDI ports, two NFC chips, and a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 1.9MP front camera.

Despite the high cost of high-resolution displays, Samsung and Google are offering the Nexus 10 for a surprisingly low sticker price. You'll find both a $399 16GB version and a $499 32GB version available when the tablet starts shipping on November 13th.