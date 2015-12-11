You Can Read Gmail in Yahoo Mail: Here's How

If you're anything like the staff here at Laptop, you have multiple email addresses spread across a number of services. While the official Gmail app doesn't let you add email accounts from other providers, Yahoo has just updated its iOS and Android apps to support a number of its competitors.

How to read Gmail in the Yahoo Mail app

1. Open the Yahoo Mail app (iOS and Android, free) and tap the Accounts icon.

2. Select Add another mailbox.

3. Tap Google.

4. Enter your email address and tap Next.

5. Enter your password and tap Next. If you have two-factor authentication enabled, enter the code you receive and hit Next.

6. Select Allow.

7. Tap the Accounts icon.

Your Gmail account has been added. It may take some time to fill up with messages.