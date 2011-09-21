Get a 120GB OCZ Vertex 2 SSD for Just $120

When you talk about solid state drives, get ready to talk high prices—unless it's September 21. Today only, notebook tinkerers can purchase an excellent 120GB OCZ Vertex 2 solid-state drive for just $1 a GB, or $120.

If we sound familiar with the Vertex 2, we are. The plucky hardware was one of four solid state drives in our SSD Battle Royale. Though it didn't win out overall, its capable and affordable Sandforce SF-1200 controller opened up applications up to 80% faster than a standard spin-disk hard drive. The Vertex 2 was similarly fast during our file zip, read, and write tests. Perhaps that's why the drive earned an honorable mention as the best bang-for-your-buck SSD in our roundup.

Typically the Vertex 2 costs almost double today's amount, $220, so if you're looking to speed up boot and app open times on your notebook and want faster access to your files, check the link below! And don't forget to read our SSD Battle Royale for an in-depth look into just how—and how much—a solid state drive can improve your daily compute.

Get a 120GB OCZ Vertex 2 SSD for $120 at LogicBUY