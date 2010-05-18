G Styled: LG Ally -- The Perfect Phone... For Justin Hammer

So, last week Iron Man 2 came out in theaters, and LG piggybacked off of that with the release of the LG Ally. While at the Laptop Magazine office this week I had the chance to check out the Ally and see if it was worth the hype. With all the cross marketing with this phone and the Iron Man 2 movie, you would think this was going to be a hot device. Going into this I mentioned that I had yet to see a LG smart phone that was G Style worthy and, sad to say, that is still the case!

The LG Ally is available from Verizon Wireless for $. While it is much more curvy than, say, a Motorola Droid, LG still misses the mark on creating a sexy looking smart phone. To tell you the truth, I didn't even realize this was a smart phone until I’d seen the commercial 5 or 6 times and finally heard them say Android device.

The Ally looks and feels like a regular feature phone. You know the type, the kind of phone Tony Stark would make fun of Justin Hammer for having. Matter of fact, this phone is perfect for Justin Hammer -- it wants to be like Tony Stark or cool like him, but just comes off as cheesy and a wannabe.

I will say that I had just a slightly better typing experience on the LG Ally than I did on the Motorola Droid. But in the end, if I had to choose between the two, I'd have to go with the Droid. This is something I think most people would do as well.

No matter how cool guys look standing with flames in the background, this isn't the phone I would want taking my picture!

LG Ally G Style Rating: Justin Hammer's phone of choice

