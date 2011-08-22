G Styled: Blackberry 9930 - Fashionably Late To the Party?

I don't quite know how to start this one off. You see this is quite emotional for me. Up until recently I have been a ride or die Blackberry user. The last Blackberry I owned before moving on to an Android device was the Blackberry Bold 9700. When the first hybrid touchscreen Blackberry came out (the Torch), I used it and then wished I had all of that touchscreen goodness inside my 9700's body frame.

To say that the Blackberry Bold 9930 for Verizon has given me all that I asked for in this device, is like saying the Amazon Rain Forest is a nice group of trees. The Blackberry Bold 9930 has to be the sexiest Blackberry device ever! I know many say that about each new device that comes out, but this piece of hardware right here is beautiful. Let's run that list of sexy points.

Super Thin - It's like RIM put the original Blackberry Bold 9000 through Billy Blanks Boot Camp DVD and then gave it a Jenny Jones makeover!

Performance is Faster - This is the 6 Million dollar man right here, Steve Austin in smartphone format. "We can rebuild it. We have the technology. We can make it better than it was. Better...stronger...faster." And boy have they done so!

Love the back panel - The glass or hard plastic look of that back cover is a nice touch. It adds an air of elegance and class to the device.

Overall Sexiness - I love the metal trim around the whole device, love the feel of it while holding it in my hands. It feels expensive.

What I do hate about this device? The timing. This would of been so hot 2 years ago. If this had come out instead of the 9700, I'd probably still be on Team Blackberry and content in my little Blackberry world. But alas this is 2011, and RIM this just isn't cutting it. I love everything about this piece of hardware, except the OS running on it. Visually OS 7 is already two or three seasons behind. So because of this, I wouldn't pick the phone up, no matter the price.

If you still live in Blackberry world, and you're a Verizon Wireless user up for an upgrade, this is the Blackberry you need in your life. If you have moved on from BlackBerry, don't relapse.

Blackberry Bold 9930 G Style Rating: Fashionably Late Icon