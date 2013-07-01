First Firefox OS Smartphone Launches July 2nd

Mozilla’s full-fledged smartphone operating system is finally ready for the public. On Monday the company announced that the ZTE Open and Alcatel One Touch Fire, the first Firefox OS-based devices to enter the market, will be available in select regions soon. Telefonica will start offering the ZTE Open in Spain on July 2nd for 69 Euros.

Both handsets will be available via Telefonica and Deutsche Telekom, according to a post from Mozilla’s official blog. There’s no word on when the ZTE Open will make its way to other regions or when the Alcatel One Touch Fire will be available, but Mozilla says both phones will roll out soon.

The ZTE Open features a 3.5-inch HVGA touch screen, 256MB of RAM and an 800-MHz Qualcomm 7225A processor, and is aimed at emerging markets. During our demo of the ZTE Open at this year’s Mobile World Congress, we were impressed with the dynamic app search feature, which directs users to related content that’s a mix of Firefox OS apps and related websites.

Similar to the ZTE Open, the Alcatel One Touch Fire also comes with a 3.5-inch 320 x 480 resolution touch screen display and 256MB of RAM. It runs on a 1-GHz Qualcomm MSM7227A processor and is also likely to debut in emerging budget-oriented markets. Like ZTE’s Firefox-based phone, the Alcatel One Touch Fire’s Contacts application fetches information from social networks to fill your phonebook with images and details.

Mozilla is one of several companies looking to snag a slice of the smartphone market share from Apple and Google, which account for the majority of software found on today’s mobile devices. Linux-based Internet browser-maker Ubuntu is also prepping its own mobile OS, and Finnish startup Jolla announced that its Sailfish-based OS will also debut on smartphones and tablets this year. Reports have also suggested that Samsung will use the Tizen OS for one of its upcoming flagship smartphones.