Filip is a Smartwatch Designed to Keep Tabs on Your Kids

Who says smartwatches are just for adults? We’ve already seen a number of children’s tablets, and now the Filip wristband is coming to help parents keep tabs on their kids’ whereabouts. The watch, which essentially acts as a locator, will be heading to AT&T within the coming months.

The Filip doesn’t boast functionality as advanced as a device such as the Galaxy Gear, but its designed to make phone calls, use location services and send text messages. One such feature that utilizes this GPS support is the Safe Zones function, which lets parents set virtual boundaries for their child. This triggers a notification that is sent to the parent’s smartphone to alert them if their child leaves a designated area.

There’s also a built-in emergency feature that locates the child and automatically puts him or her in touch with family if necessary. Parents can manage these Safe Zones and pre-program up to five contacts to the watch through an accompanying app that’s available for both iOS and Android.

The watch comes in a variety of colors including red, yellow green and blue, and is aimed at children between the ages of four and 11. Filip claims that its device is built to withstand water, sand and dirt, although it doesn’t specify how rugged the watch is and suggests that you don’t take it swimming.

AT&T and Filip haven’t disclosed how much the watch will cost just yet, but more details should be available within the coming months.