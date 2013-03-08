Facebook Phone Rumors Return As Alleged HTC Myst Specs Appear Online

On Friday, rumors concerning a device known as the HTC Myst turned up online—resurrecting speculation that a Facebook-branded phone could be in the works. Mobile news site Unwired View posted alleged specifications from an unnamed source that match previous rumors about the Myst.

The device is believed to sport mid-range specs including a 1.5-GHz dual-core MSM8960 processor, a 4.3-inch 720p display, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of memory, a rear-facing 5-megapixel camera, a 1.6-megapixel front-facing camera and Android 4.1.2 Jelly Bean right out of the box.

Unwired View claims that the information comes from a “previously reliable source,” but until HTC comes forward with official word there’s no way to be sure. Suspicion that the two companies are teaming up to launch a smartphone dates back to about a year ago in April when DigiTimes reported the rumor, citing “industry sources.”

“The new Android smartphone being developed by HTC will have a platform exclusive to Facebook to enable and integrate all functions available on the social networking site,” DigiTimes wrote.

However, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg insists that there’s no future for a Facebook phone.

“We’re not going to build a phone,” Zuckerberg said during the company’s quarterly earnings conference call at the end of January. “It’s not the right strategy for us to build one integrated system . . . Let’s say we sell 10 million units—that would be 1 percent of users. Who cares for us?” Has Zuck changed his mind, or is HTC working on its own? Only time will tell.