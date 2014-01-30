Facebook Paper: What It Is and Why You'll Love It

Facebook is adding to its app universe with a more visual way to read your news feed called Paper. The Flipboard-like user interface puts images front and center and allows users to add channels of additional content to their feed. The free iPhone-exclusive app, which will be available starting February 3, is the first product to come out of the Facebook Creative Labs whose mandate is to create new apps.

The heart of Facebook Paper is the standard content from your newsfeed, filled with pictures and links and status updates from friends and family. But you'll also be able to follow interests to customize the app with content on various themes and topics, including photography, technology, science and food.

MORE: 10 Best iPhone Apps You're Not Using

The touch-based interface looks fairly easy to flip through. One neat feature allows you to tilt your phone to get a more full view of high-resolution panoramic photos. We're not super keen on the full-screen auto-playing videos, however, as we could see how this might lead to an abundance of annoying ads.

While we could see ditching the traditional Facebook app for Paper, we're unsure if it will be good enough to make us forget Flipboard. We'd also like to know how soon the app is coming to Android. For now, however, we're intrigued.