Facebook Home Beta Apps Reportedly Leak, Hint at Nexus 4 and Nexus 7 Availability

Facebook Home is set to launch on April 12, but a reportedly leaked pre-release version of the app launcher has already made its way online. More interestingly, this alleged leak hints that Facebook Home may be compatible with Google’s Nexus 4 and Nexus 7 devices in addition to the five confirmed handsets.

Discovered on technology blog and forum MoDaCo.com, the allegedly leaked Facebook Home appears to be a beta version of what we’ll see in the Google Play store later this week. The chat head feature isn’t functional and the maximum screen resolution caps at 1280 x 768 pixels, but it does provide a preview of what’s to come. Although chat heads don’t work, screenshots taken by MoDaCo depict the cover feed feature along with the software version and settings menu.

The leak itself is composed of three Android Package (APK) files, including the main Facebook app, the new Messenger app that integrates with your SMS, and the Home “shell” app. You will need to install all three APKs to get the fully leaked beta version of Facebook Home on your device.

Keep in mind, Facebook Home will only be available for Samsung’s Galaxy S3, S4 and Note 2, and HTC’s One and One X upon launch. If today’s leak turns out to be accurate we could eventually see Facebook Home roll out for Nexus devices, but this remains unclear. Facebook promises to update its Android app launcher every month, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that a tablet version will come in “several months.”

