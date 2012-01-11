Trending

Enter Now! LAPTOP Facebook Sweepstakes Ends Monday, 1/16 at Noon EST

By News 

Time is quickly running out. But if you go to Facebook.com/laptopmag and click on the USA Laptop Sweepstakes between now and Monday, January 16th at Noon EST (9 a.m. PST), you can enter to win all sorts of cool stuff with just a click. In fact, everyone who enters wins a free digital subscription to LAPTOP Magazine, and are entered for the grand prizes.

Grand prizes include an Apple iPad 2, Samsung Galaxy Tab and an HP Pavilion G4. Or you might win a Roku Box, db-Logic EP-100 earbuds, a Case Logic VNA-216 16" laptop messenger bag, a LAPTOP USB thumb drive, a LAPTOP T-Shirt or a LAPTOP micro fiber screen cleaner.

And all you need to give us is your name, email address and Like us on Facebook. So why wait?

Anna Attkisson

A lover of lists and deadlines, Anna Attkisson covers apps, social networking, tablets, chromebooks and accessories. She loves each of her devices equally, including the phablet, three tablets, three laptops and desktop. She joined the Laptop Mag staff in 2007, after working at Time Inc. Content Solutions where she created custom publications for companies from American Express to National Parks Foundation.