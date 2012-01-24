Dolphin Browser App Introduces Evernote and Skitch Add-ons for Android

Dolphin Browser, the first gesture-based web browser app, just got a handy update: a couple of add-ons from note-taking top dog Evernote. Now you can get Skitch and Evernote baked right into the browser, if you wish.

The first add-on, Skitch, is a smaller enterprise from Evernote. In case you'd forgotten, Skitch is the popular screenshot and annotation desktop program which first appeared on the Mac, and which was later redesigned for the iPad. The Skitch add-on for Dolphin brings the same commenting fun onto your Android devices. Snap a screen--a webpage, image, map, etc.--and gussy it up with your notes and drawings. The app provides you with pencils, arrows, and text and color options for your in-app Dolphin doodles.

The second add-on is Evernote itself. The Dolphin Browser app for Android can now fully integrate with Evernote if you choose to install it. Afterwards, you'll be able to collect web clippings and sync them seamlessly with your Evernote account.

Both add-ons appear as tiny logos on the Dolphin Browser app's right sidebar. They're available for download right now. You can get the Skitch add-on right here, and the Evernote add-on here.