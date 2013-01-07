Dexim Music Talking Stylus Hands-on: Your Pen is Ringing

Sometimes the urge to converge results in some pretty strange gadgets at CES. Dexim's Music Talking Stylus is Exhibit A. You can clip this long and slender device to your shirt or jacket and use it as a Bluetooth phone when a call comes in. And, with the built-in headphone jack, you don't have to hold the stylus up to your head to talk; just plug in a pair of headphones.

When you're not gabbing or rocking out, the Music Talking Stylus can be used as a capacitive pen for your smartphone or tablet, making it easy to take notes or just type (great if you have long fingernails). The stylus tip can be removed to charge the device via microUSB, which offers five hours of talk time. In addition to a call answer/end button, the Talking Stylus has built-in volume controls.

We can't yet decide whether the Dexim Music Talking Stylus is practical or goofy, but we should find out in Q2 when the gadget goes on sale for $79.