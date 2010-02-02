Trending

Dell Announces Superthin Latitude 13, Soups Up Precision M6500 Workstation

By News 

If Dell's slim, inexpensive Vostro V13 was meant for small businesses, the Latitude 13, announced today, attempts to offer something very similar to bigger ones (that is, companies that have a dedicated IT staff). Meanwhile, on the opposite end of the screen size (and price) spectrum, Dell further decked out its 17-inch Precision M6500 mobile workstation, adding options such as dual-core Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors and an RGB display.

Although the Latitude 13 looks like the 13-inch V13, sharing the same thin chassis, it offers a different set of service options. Whereas the V13, like other Vostros, was designed to help businesses without IT departments help themselves, the Latitude 13 comes tailor-made for IT managers, complete with TPM circuitry and virtualization-ready configurations. Other options include integrated mobile broadband and an external Blu-ray drive. It will only have a six-cell battery option.

In addition to offering dual-core processors with the M6500 to make it more affordable than the quad-core version that's already available, Dell is offering an RGB display with a 100 percent color gamut, a 3.2-megapixel webcam, a 64GB SSD MiniCard, USB 3.0 ports, and support for Gobi 2.0, the software-based mobile broadband solution that can accomodate both GSM and CDMA providers.

Both the Latitude 13 and the M6500 with dual-core processors will be available "in the coming weeks." Pricing for the Latitude 13 and the dual-core versions of the M6500 have not been announced. The quad-core M6500, already announced, starts at $2,749.