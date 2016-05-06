How to Convert Excel Spreadsheets to Google Sheets

One useful Google Sheets features is the Web-based spreadsheet program's ability to upload a Microsoft Excel document for online editing.

I've often started a spreadsheet in Excel where I'm less distracted, and then uploaded it to Google to better collaborate with others. This feature is also useful if you no longer want to use Excel, and have a library of old .xls or .xlsx files you want to keep using. Here's how to convert those files.

MORE: Best Chromebooks Available Now

1. Sign into Google Sheets and click the folder icon below your profile photo.

2. Click Upload.

3. Click "Select a file from your computer."

4. Select an Excel file and click OK.

You can now edit your Excel spreadsheet in Google Sheets.

Check out our list of Excel tips below, including tutorials on How to Freeze Rows in Excel, How to Lock Cells in Excel, How to Use VLOOKUP in Excel and our Excel tips roundup to boost your productivity in a big way.

Google Sheets Tips