Arctic's P402 Bluetooth Headphones Claim a Cool 30 Hours of Battery Life

By News 

Bluetooth headphones are useful, but having to recharge them every few hours can be a drag. However Arctic's latest headphones can keep the party going for an extra long time. According to Arctic, the new P402 Bluetooth headphones can last up to 30 hours on a single charge.

Priced at $89.99, the P402s feature 40mm drivers and an 850mAh Lithium-ion battery. Weighing 5 ounces, the on-ear headphones are fairly lightweight and are outfitted with ultra-comfort ear pads for those marathon jam sessions. P402 users will also be able to control their music and switch between phone calls using the built-in controls. The cans also feature a hidden mic so you can carry on a conversation without having to worry about any additional cords. 

The Arctic P402, which comes with a two-year warranty, is currently available for preorder on Arctic's website.

Sherri L. Smith

Sherri L. Smith has been cranking out product reviews for Laptopmag.com since 2011. In that time, she's reviewed more than her share of laptops, tablets, smartphones and everything in between. The resident gamer and audio junkie, Sherri was previously a managing editor for Black Web 2.0 and contributed to BET.Com and Popgadget.