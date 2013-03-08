BlackBerry Z10 Reportedly Launching March 22 on AT&T

Fret not, AT&T-based BlackBerry addicts; you'll be able to get your new fix very soon. Reports have surfaced indicating that the BlackBerry Z10 will be available for the carrier starting March 22nd. That's a mere two weeks from today.

That's not all though. Verizon plans to offer the Z10 at the end of this month. Meanwhile, the Z10 is slated to hit T-Mobile sometime in the middle of this month. However, Sprint has opted against offering the Z10. It will instead sell the Q10, which sports a physical keyboard, at some point toward the end of this year.

Roughly 20 percent of BlackBerry's revenue comes from U.S. sales, so it'll be interesting to see whether the Z10 can spearhead a BlackBerry revival here in the States.

via Bloomberg