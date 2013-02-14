BlackBerry Patents Phone Design With Flipping Screen

Could the term "flip-phone" become relevant again? BlackBerry recently filed a patent with the FCC for a hinge that could pave the way for a future device with an adjustable screen whose position could be rotated as much as 180 degrees.

With its recent launch of BlackBerry 10 and its Z10 smartphone, perhaps the Canadian-based firm is looking to get back in the game after falling way behind Apple, Samsung and others. If an unorthodox design like the one in this patent were effective, it would really help the company stand out from the crowd.

If we see devices down the road with such capabilities, we'll be able to look back at this moment to see where it all started.

via Engadget