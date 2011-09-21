BlackBerry Curve 9360 Launches September 28th on T-Mobile

Good news for BlackBerry diehards looking for an affordable yet modern RIM handset on T-Mobile. The carrier just announced plans to sell the BlackBerry Curve 9360, running the latest BlackBerry 7 OS, at a reasonable $79.99 after $50 mail-in rebate.

The phone's other important features are a 2.4-inch display, a curved QWERTY keyboard, 5-megapixel camera with flash, and optical trackpad designed for one-handed use. Noticeably absent though is fast 4G data access, and touchscreen abilities. That said, crackberry addicts may not bemoan these shortcomings since the Curve 9360 provides the current BlackBerry 7 operating system which now offers over 35,000 apps for download. Still that number pales in comparison to iOS (425K )and Android (200K). NFC (Near Field Communication) technology is also on board which will theoretically enable mobile wallet services should RIM announce support for them.

T-Mobile expects a standard black model to hit stores on September 28th with a merlot-colored version coming on October 12th. Both devices will cost $79.99, much less than the premium BlackBerry 9900 which the carrier offers for a lofty $299.