Best Smartphones of CES 2012

Windows Phone stepped up its game at CES 2012 with two new models for AT&T with LTE speeds, including one with a 16-megapixel camera and Nokia's head-turning Lumia 900. Android is hardly standing still, though. We saw two new Motorola Droids for Verizon Wireless (one with a killer keyboard) and the sleek and powerful Sony Xperia Ion with its TV-quality display. Last but not least is a huge 5.3-incher from Samsung that doubles as a pen-enabled tablet.

Nokia Lumia 900

Windows Phone takes a big step forward with the Lumia 900, which offers 4G LTE speeds, a Super AMOLED ClearBlack display, sleek design, and Carl Zeiss camera.

Sony Xperia Ion

One of our favorite smartphones yet from Sony, the Xperia Ion boasts a gorgeous 4.6-inch display powered by the Bravia Engine, plus a fantastic 12-MP camera and LTE speeds for AT&T.

Samsung Galaxy Note

Samsung looks to bridge the tablet and smartphone with a hybrid that supports pen input on a huge 5.3-inch Super AMOLED HD screen.

Motorola Droid 4

The Droid 4 is a killer slider, thanks to one of the most comfortable keyboards ever with edge-backlit keys. This 4G LTE Verizon phone features a 4-inch qHD screen.

HTC Titan II

HTC ups the ante for cameras on Windows Phones with a 16-MP shooter that has a f/2.6 aperture for better low-light photos. You also get tons of shooting modes.

LG Spectrum

Coming to Verizon, the Spectrum wows with a high-def IPS display that really pops, and LG sweetens the deal with exclusive access to ESPN HD videos.

Motorola Droid RAZR Maxx

Motorola answers the call for more juice with a whopping 3300 mAh battery inside the Droid RAZR Maxx, a 4G LTE phone that promises up to 6 hours of video streaming.

