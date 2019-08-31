Don't let heavy baggage weigh you down. Backpacks are practical, but they can exacerbate back problems or create new ones. Briefcases are unwieldy and keep one of your hands occupied at all times, so you’ll have to prioritize what to carry in your free hand.

Laptop roller bags not only alleviate pressure on your body, but also provide more storage room than both of the above options. Our picks for the best laptop roller bags will help you easily navigate the pitfalls of campuses, commutes and big cities and look stylish doing so.

Credit: J-World; Solo Leather; Jansport

Solo Bryant Rolling Laptop Bag

Fitting laptops up to 17.3 inches inside its padded compartment, the Solo Bryant is a great everyday laptop roller bag that works for casual and classy styles alike. With plenty of room for supplies, documents and binders, the Solo has you covered. Easy-glide wheels ensure speedy travel. This bag measures 17 x 15 x 8.8 inches, so you can stow it under your airplane seat or in the overhead bin with ease. Credit: Solo

Jansport Roller

Jansport is a trusted brand that offers a lifetime warranty on all of its bags. This 19 x 14 x 8-inch roller backpack comes with 80mm in-line skate wheels, a retractable two-stage handle and a padded grab handle for ultimate comfort. Discrete shoulder straps untuck from storage to turn the roller into a backpack when you need your hands free. Plenty of storage, a padded laptop compartment and a water bottle holder ensure you'll be able to enjoy your Jansport for years. The polyester material is light enough to expand when stuffed to the gills but reinforced to fight the elements. Credit: Jansport

Perry Ellis 8-Wheel Spinner Mobile Office

Geared toward professionals, the Perry Ellis Mobile Office allows you to glide around the world like butter on pancakes, thanks to its fancy eight-wheel motion system. This laptop roller bag relieves your spine, knees and shoulders, so you can keep moving forward with minimal resistance. The 16 x 15.5 x 9.5-inch body is carry-on size, so you'll be good to go when traveling. Credit:Perry Ellis

Targus Compact Rolling Bag, Up to 16 Inches

Measuring 19 x 14 x 9 inches, Targus' compact laptop rolling bag offers plenty of space for your laptop and documents yet weighs 20% less than a traditional rolling bag. Targus reduces the pressure required to pull the bag by shifting its weight to its superquiet roller wheels, translating to effortless travel through the terminal. While the toned-down black design won't turn heads, we like the low price. Credit: Targus

Samsonite 15.6-Inch Classic Business-Wheeled Business Case

Featuring an overnighter section, a telescoping handle and a design providing quick compartment access, this Samsonite overnight laptop roller bag will ensure that you travel efficiently. Tie-down straps hold down devices and folded clothing, so you can make the most out of your compartments. Composed of ballistic nylon, this 17 x 13 x 8-inch roller will probably outlast most of your gadgets. Credit: Samsonite

Solo Leather Roller

As luxurious as it is capable, the second Solo laptop roller bag on our list is made of durable leather. Premium craftsmanship, ample storage and defined organization pockets make this 17 x 13 x 7-inch roller bag a must-have for folks seeking a tidy laptop bag with a luxury flair. Just make sure your machine is 15.6 inches or smaller, or you won't be able to take advantage of the padded laptop compartment. Credit: Solo

J World New York Sundance Laptop Rolling Backpack

While not recommended for overnight travel, the J World will let you strut your style day to day in the design you'd like. When night falls, you'll glow when illuminated by light sources, thanks to reflective strips on this roller bag. Breaking free from the underwhelming design mold set by other bag brands, the 20 x 13 x 9-inch J World is a unique option that offers a plethora of color choices. Credit: J World