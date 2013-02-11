Be the First to Own a BlackBerry Z10 -- For $999

Can't wait to get your paws on the brand new BlackBerry Z10? The most exciting BlackBerry to launch in years is now available in the U.S., but not on a mobile provider you've heard of and not for a reasonable price. Solavei, a pre-paid phone provider, is the first to offer the new touchscreen BlackBerry Z10 in the U.S., but being first doesn't come cheap. Solavei is offering the phone for a whopping $999 through GSMNation.com.

Solavei's mobile service uses T-Mobile's network and costs just $49 a month. Plus, for every three friends you refer to the service, your bill is reduced by $20 a month. So technically, if you could find nine friends with $999 each to spare, your monthly bill would be free. Call us crazy, but this doesn't seem like such a fabulous deal. If you can wait another month or so, you'll be able to get the BlackBerry Z10 from Verizon for $199 plus a two-year contract. It's likely to cost close to the same amount when it becomes available at T-Mobile and AT&T.

However, some people always want to be the first in their neighborhood with new technology. If being the first Z10 user among your friends is that important, now you know where to pick one up. Just be prepared to explain how it's different from your aunt's BlackBerry Curve.

via PCMag