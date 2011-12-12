ASUS U46S Offers Solid Performance, Needs Improved Usability

Continuing its tradition of providing lightweight, powerful laptops, ASUS packs some serious graphics power into a slim frame with its latest notebook, the U46S. Boasting a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce GT540M discrete graphics card, and 750GB 5,400-rpm hard drive, the U46S comfortably handles all of the latest games without sacrificing battery life, thanks to its Intel integrated graphics and Nvidia Optimus technology.

The U46S features a sleek design with its spun-metal lid, brushed-metal aluminum deck, and diamond cut accents around the touchpad. The system also impresses with an incredibly bright display and loud audio.

On our synthetic benchmarks the U46S turned in admirable scores, beating the average in almost every category. But how does the system fare when trying to run graphics guzzlers like the new Batman: Arkham Asylum? Read our full review to see exactly how the U46S compares to the competition.

Overall, the ASUS U46S delivers features and power to justify its price tag. Click through to our review to read all the details of how the U46S stacks up against the competition.