ASUS MeMo Pad 7 HD Starts at $129, Comes With 1280 x 800 Display

TAIPEI, TAIWAN-- We're seeing a trend of smaller-sized tablets debuting at this year's Computex so far, and ASUS is no different. During its press event the manufacturer unveiled the aggressively-priced ASUS MeMo Pad 7 HD, which starts at $129 for 8GB and $149 for 16GB. This makes it $50 cheaper than the $199 16GB Nexus 7 and Amazon Kindle Fire HD 7.

ASUS has given its refreshed MeMo Pad an upgraded HD display with a resolution of 1,280 x 800 as well as a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 1.2-megapixel front-mounted shooter.

This is a welcome upgrade to the existing ASUS MeMo Pad ME172V, whose 1024 x 600 resolution display fell short when compared to the Google Nexus 4 and Amazon Kindle Fire HD 7 during our testing. It's powered by an ARM Cortex quad-core CPU and comes with SonicMaster audio along with Android 4.0 out of the box. ASUS will be rolling out the MeMo Pad 7 HDto developing markets soon, but has not disclosed specific availability.