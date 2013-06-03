Trending

ASUS MeMo Pad 7 HD Starts at $129, Comes With 1280 x 800 Display

By News 

TAIPEI, TAIWAN-- We're seeing a trend of smaller-sized tablets debuting at this year's Computex so far, and ASUS is no different. During its press event the manufacturer unveiled the aggressively-priced ASUS MeMo Pad 7 HD, which starts at $129 for 8GB and $149 for 16GB. This makes it $50 cheaper than the $199 16GB Nexus 7 and Amazon Kindle Fire HD 7. 

ASUS has given its refreshed MeMo Pad an upgraded HD display with a resolution of 1,280 x 800 as well as a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 1.2-megapixel front-mounted shooter.

This is a welcome upgrade to the existing ASUS MeMo Pad ME172V, whose 1024 x 600 resolution display fell short when compared to the Google Nexus 4 and Amazon Kindle Fire HD 7 during our testing. It's powered by an ARM Cortex quad-core CPU and comes with SonicMaster audio along with Android 4.0 out of the box. ASUS will be rolling out the MeMo Pad 7 HDto developing markets soon, but has not disclosed specific availability.

Lisa Eadicicco

Lisa has been reporting on all things mobile for Laptopmag.com since early 2013. When she’s not reviewing gadgets, she’s usually browsing patent databases or interviewing experts to track down the hottest tech trends before they even happen. Lisa holds a B.A. in Journalism from SUNY Purchase and has contributed to The International Business Times, The New York Daily News and Guitar World Magazine.