ASUS Reveals G750 Gaming Notebook Powered by Haswell

TAIPEI, TAIWAN-- At this year's Computex ASUS unveiled its first Haswell-powered gaming notebook, the G750. Packing Intel's 4th generation Core i7 CPU and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 770M graphics chip, the ASUS G750 should be able to run the most demanding PC titles.

The notebook will run Windows 8 and comes equipped with a dual SATA III hard disc drive with a speed of 5400 rpm and 2TB of storage space. Buyers can also opt to purchase a different model with a 1.5TB 7200 rpm hard drive or a 256SSD.

Its 17.3-inch FHD display features a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 and comes with EWG technology to reduce glare. ASUS has packed the 8-pound 16 x 12.5 x 0.6-inch gaming laptop with a hefty 5900mAH battery for extended battery life and a 1600MHz DDR3 with up to 1600MHz of memory.

ASUS has yet to reveal pricing for the G750 gaming notebook, but its slated to launch near the end of June.